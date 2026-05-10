Troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation HADIN KAI, of the Nigerian Army have repelled a night attack by ISWAP terrorists on 120 Task Force Battalion in Gonori, Borno State. In a statement issued by Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, the Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East), the…...

Troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation HADIN KAI, of the Nigerian Army have repelled a night attack by ISWAP terrorists on 120 Task Force Battalion in Gonori, Borno State.

In a statement issued by Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, the Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East), the terrorists were repelled in an operation that extended from late Saturday into the early hours of Sunday.

The statement revealed that the attackers, who advanced from the Mandunari axis around midnight on 9 May 2026, were detected early and immediately engaged by troops in what the Army described as a coordinated defensive response, adding that “no part of the camp was breached and no equipment was lost.”

The statement reads, “The terrorists, advancing from the Mandunari axis at around midnight, were detected early by an ambush team. Troops immediately executed a well-coordinated spoiling attack, which caught the terrorists in a devastating killing zone. No part of the camp was breached, and no equipment was lost.

“Platforms from the Air Component of OPHK and the Nigerian Army Aviation earlier scrambled subsequently completed a well-synchronised air-land assault that decimated the retreating insurgents and sealed the totality of their defeat.”

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According to the statement, exploitation of the general area revealed extensive blood trails, body parts and battle damage consistent with scores of terrorist casualties, in addition to terrorist corpses recovered within the immediate vicinity.

Items recovered include one General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), two PKT, five AK-47 rifles, several belts of assorted ammunition, and other personal effects, further confirming the scale of the failed assault.

The statement also revealed that the wounded soldiers are stable and receiving appropriate medical attention, adding that exploitation operations are still ongoing within the general area to consolidate gains and track fleeing terrorists.

“This latest failed attack reinforces the unrelenting operational dominance of OPHK and the futility of terrorist aggression against well-fortified and battle-ready troops across the Theatre,” the statement concluded.