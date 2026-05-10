Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested three persons living with disabilities in separate operations across Anambra and Kwara States for alleged drug trafficking. In a Sunday statement signed by the NDLEA’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, a 60-year-old man, Romanus Nwabara, was among three persons with disability…...

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested three persons living with disabilities in separate operations across Anambra and Kwara States for alleged drug trafficking.

In a Sunday statement signed by the NDLEA’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, a 60-year-old man, Romanus Nwabara, was among three persons with disability (PWD) arrested by operatives of the agency for drug trafficking during interdiction operations in parts of Anambra and Kwara states.

Nwabara was arrested on Wednesday following credible intelligence which traced his activities to a forest in the Akpaka area of the state.

The statement reads, “Based on credible intelligence, Nwabara was on Wednesday, 6th May 2026, traced to Akpaka Forest, Onitsha, where he was found with 250grams of skunk in retail sachets.”

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In a different raid at Ogbunike area of the state, NDLEA officers on Thursday, 7th May arrested another 25-year-old PWD, Amos Kenneth, with 160.3grams of Tramadol 225mg and 100mg; 80 pills of Diazepam; 38.23grams of Exol 5 and 176.93 grams of skunk.

In Kwara, NDLEA operatives on patrol along Bode Saadu on Friday, 8th May, “intercepted a commercial vehicle and in the course of a search, one of the passengers, a PWD, Usman Salisu, was found with 6.3 kilograms of skunk concealed in a brown school bag.”

In another operation in the Lekki area of Lagos State, operatives attached to the Special Operations Unit of the NDLEA uncovered a mansion used as a stash house and recovered 4,000 parcels of Loud.

The statement reads, “Operatives of a Special Operations Unit in NDLEA on Friday, 8th of May, raided a Lekki, Lagos mansion used as a stash house where 4,000 parcels of Loud, a strong strain of imported cannabis weighing 2,326 kilograms with a street value of over Five Billion Eight Hundred and Fifteen Million Naira (N5,815,000,000.00) were recovered.

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“Also seized from the house located at 36 African lane, Lekki Phase 1, include: two Mercedes-Benz buses and different designer sachets used in packaging the illicit substance for retail distribution.”

The statement added, “While Emmanuel Osita Okeke, 38, was arrested with 129kg skunk at Nyanya Karu, Nasarawa state on Monday, 4th May, NDLEA operatives on patrol along Okene/Lokoja highway, Kogi state on Friday, 8th May intercepted a white commuter J5 bus heading to Abuja. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 76 jumbo bags of skunk weighing 766kg and the arrest of three suspects: Mathew Omohove, Ebuka Desmond, and Babangida Musa.”

In an operation at the Ijora Badia area of Lagos, “NDLEA officers on Wednesday, 6th May raided a makeshift skuchies production factory where two suspects: Bose Jamiu and Gbenga Gege were arrested. They were caught in the act of cooking cannabis and mixing it with other illicit substances. A total of 270 litres of already produced skuchies and 106grams of Tramadol 225mg were recovered from them.”

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Chairman of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), while commending the officers and men of the SOU, Anambra, Kwara, Kogi, Nasarawa and Lagos Commands of the Agency for the arrests and seizures, noted their drug supply reduction efforts balanced with WADA sensitisation activities, while he charged them and their compatriots across the country to maintain the current tempo.