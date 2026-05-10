The Lagos State Police Command has rescued four kidnapped children and reunited them with their families following a patrol intervention at Alafia Bus Terminal, Coker-Orile, Lagos. The development was disclosed in a Sunday statement signed by the Command spokesperson, SP Abimbola Adebisi. According to the statement, the Command has launched…...

The Lagos State Police Command has rescued four kidnapped children and reunited them with their families following a patrol intervention at Alafia Bus Terminal, Coker-Orile, Lagos.

The development was disclosed in a Sunday statement signed by the Command spokesperson, SP Abimbola Adebisi.

According to the statement, the Command has launched a manhunt for a suspect who fled the scene during the operation.

The statement reads, “In line with the unwavering commitment of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Tijani Fatai, psc, mnips, towards combating crimes against children and safeguarding vulnerable persons across the State, operatives of the Command have successfully rescued four kidnapped children and reunited them with their families following a swift intervention of a patrol team at Alafia Bus Terminal, Coker-Orile, Lagos.”

The statement revealed that the incident happened on Friday, May 8th, at about 11:40 pm when operatives observed four children in the company of an unidentified woman who was about to board a luxury bus heading outside Lagos State.

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Upon sighting the police, the suspect fled the scene to an unknown location.

The statement added, “On 8th May, 2026, at about 11:40 pm, while on routine patrol around Alafia Bus Terminal, Coker-Orile, Police operatives observed four children in the company of an unidentified woman who was about to board a luxurious bus heading outside Lagos State. Upon sighting the Police patrol team, the suspected trafficker abandoned the children and fled the scene to an unknown destination.”

Preliminary investigation revealed that the children had earlier been kidnapped from the Ijesha-Tedo area of Lagos State and were about to be moved out of the State under the cover of night to an unknown destination before the timely intervention of the Police.

The statement further disclosed that the children were immediately taken into protective custody while efforts commenced to trace their families.

“Their parents were subsequently contacted, and the four children have since been safely reunited with them. Investigation is ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect and unravel other individuals connected to the criminal act,” the statement revealed.

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The Commissioner of Police, CP Tijani Fatai, commended the alertness and professionalism of the patrol officers involved in the rescue operation and reassured Lagos residents of the Command’s continuous commitment to protecting lives and property across the State.

Fatai further urges parents and guardians to remain vigilant regarding the safety and whereabouts of their children at all times, and to promptly report any suspicious movements, persons, or activities involving children to the nearest Police Station or other security agencies for immediate action.