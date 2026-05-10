All Progressives Congress (APC) screening committee has cleared 30-year-old aspirant, Mahmud Sadis Buba, also known as Abin Al-Ajabin Zazzau, for the House of Representatives seat representing Sabon Gari Federal Constituency in Kaduna State. Buba recently declared his intention to contest the seat after obtaining the party’s Expression of Interest and…...

All Progressives Congress (APC) screening committee has cleared 30-year-old aspirant, Mahmud Sadis Buba, also known as Abin Al-Ajabin Zazzau, for the House of Representatives seat representing Sabon Gari Federal Constituency in Kaduna State.

Buba recently declared his intention to contest the seat after obtaining the party’s Expression of Interest and nomination forms.

The aspirant made the announcement on his verified Facebook page, where he said his ambition was driven by a desire to provide purposeful representation and inclusive development for constituents.

Buba wrote, “Today, I humbly announce that I have obtained my nomination form to contest for the House of Representatives, Sabon Gari Federal Constituency.

“From my beginnings as a driver to this moment, my journey has been built on hard work, resilience, and the belief that every individual—no matter their background—can rise to serve.”

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In a video circulating on social media on Sunday, Buba appeared before screening officials in traditional attire, drawing reactions online over his youthful, baby-faced appearance, which many noted made him look significantly younger than his stated age.

He responded calmly to questions about his age, background and motivation for contesting.

He confirmed that he is 30 years old, the firstborn of nine siblings, and said his people had called on him to serve.

Asked how the party could help him, he said, “Help to pass the screening, having passed the requirements, because people called me to serve them, and I will serve. I am not doing this for myself.”

He said two aspirants were contesting for the ticket, including himself and the serving House of Representatives member.

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When asked why he wanted to replace the lawmaker, he replied, “It is not from me. It is from the people.”

Buba, who also serves as chairman of the “Tinubu–Uba Sani Agenda ’27” support group, has become increasingly visible within APC political circles in Kaduna State.

Over the years, he has been seen alongside prominent political figures, including President Bola Tinubu, Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai, Bello El-Rufai and Seyi Tinubu.

Before venturing fully into politics, he worked as a driver, a background that has shaped much of his public image and political messaging centred on equal opportunity and grassroots inclusion.

Online commentators expressed surprise that he meets the constitutional minimum age requirement of 30 for membership in the House of Representatives.