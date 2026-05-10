 NDLEA Alerts Parents Over Designer Sachets After N5.8bn Drug Bust in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has alerted parents and guardians to the increasing trend of illegal substances being packaged in designer sachets, following the recovery of illicit drugs worth over N5.8 billion hidden in a mansion in Lekki, Lagos. In a Sunday statement shared on X, the NDLEA …...

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has alerted parents and guardians to the increasing trend of illegal substances being packaged in designer sachets, following the recovery of illicit drugs worth over N5.8 billion hidden in a mansion in Lekki, Lagos.

In a Sunday statement shared on X, the NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, urged parents to pay attention to the wastebasket at home, noting that the manufacturer of the designer packages targets children.

According to him, the seized substances were recovered during a weekend operation by NDLEA operatives.

The statement reads, “These are some of the items recovered from a mansion used as a stash house in Lekki, Lagos, where over N5.8 billion worth of illicit drugs were seized by @ndlea_nigeria officers at the weekend.

“That’s the much saved from getting into our homes by those targeting our children with illicit substances packaged in designer sachets like the ones in these pictures.”

“In case you see anything like this in your wastebasket at home, seek help for your young ones at home immediately,” he warned.

TVC News Online previously reported that the operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted 12 large parcels of cocaine concealed in what it described as “false bottom” of food flasks heading to the United Kingdom via a Virgin Atlantic Airline flight from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, in Lagos State.

In a Sunday statement signed by the agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, the cocaine shipment with a gross weight of 2.80 kilograms was intercepted on Thursday, 9th April, at the export shed of the Lagos airport.