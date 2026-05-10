The Lagos State Government has arrested three individuals for illegal dumping of waste in the Ketu-Alapere area of the state as part of ongoing efforts to curb environmental violations. The development was disclosed in a statement posted on Sunday by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.…...

The Lagos State Government has arrested three individuals for illegal dumping of waste in the Ketu-Alapere area of the state as part of ongoing efforts to curb environmental violations.

The development was disclosed in a statement posted on Sunday by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

According to the statement, the Lagos Waste Management Authority Waste Infractions Surveillance and Investigation Team conducted an overnight surveillance operation between May 8 and 9, 2026, in the Ketu-Alapere axis.

The Commissioner revealed that the suspects were traced to their residences to investigate the motives behind their actions.

The statement reads, “As part of ongoing efforts to eliminate illegal waste dumping within the state, the LAWMA Waste Infractions Surveillance and Investigation Team conducted an overnight surveillance operation from May 8 to 9, 2026, in the Ketu Alapere axis.

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“During this operation, three individuals were apprehended for unlawfully disposing of waste in unauthorised locations. To deter further misconduct, they were all traced to their residences to investigate the motives behind their actions.”

The statement revealed that, upon investigation, the suspects were discovered to lack proper waste storage facilities and have failed to register their properties with designated PSP operators

The statement added, “Subsequent investigations revealed that their properties lack proper waste storage facilities and that they have failed to register their properties with the designated PSP operators.

“All documented properties have been forwarded to the LAWMA legal department for further legal action. Additionally, all identified blackspots were effectively mitigated.”