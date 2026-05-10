The Sokoto Operations Office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has alerted residents of Kebbi State to impending flood risks and other weather-related hazards ahead of the 2026 rainy season. The agency said the warning followed projections in the 2026 Seasonal Climate Prediction released by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency…...

The Sokoto Operations Office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has alerted residents of Kebbi State to impending flood risks and other weather-related hazards ahead of the 2026 rainy season.

The agency said the warning followed projections in the 2026 Seasonal Climate Prediction released by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the 2026 Annual Flood Outlook issued by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency.

In a statement signed and issued in Birnin Kebbi by the Head of NEMA Sokoto Operations Office, Tukur Abubakar, the agency said Kebbi states classified under the high flood-risk category for 2026.

According to the statement, the state is expected to record significantly higher rainfall compared with the 2025 rainy season, with heavy and high-intensity downpours likely to trigger flash floods in several communities.

The agency also warned of likely windstorms at the onset of the rainy season and urged residents, institutions and environmental stakeholders to intensify tree planting and other environmental protection activities to reduce degradation and storm-related destruction.

ADVERTISEMENT

It advised riverine communities and low-lying farming settlements along the Kebbi River system to remain vigilant and comply with flood warnings and evacuation directives issued by relevant authorities.

NEMA identified the July-August-September period as the most critical flood phase in the state, warning that the Kebbi River might overflow its banks and inundate farmlands, riverside settlements and critical infrastructure.

It, therefore, urged motorists and commuters to exercise caution, noting that floodwaters could conceal potholes, eroded road sections and damaged bridges, thereby increasing the risk of accidents and disruption of transportation routes.

In addition to flooding, NEMA said Kebbi might experience a severe dry spell lasting about 21 days between June and August 2026, posing serious threats to agricultural activities and crop productivity.

It advised farmers to adopt climate-smart agricultural practices, including the cultivation of drought-tolerant and early-maturing crop varieties.

ADVERTISEMENT

On preventive measures, NEMA urged residents to clear drainages and waterways regularly, avoid indiscriminate dumping of refuse, relocate from flood-prone areas to safer grounds, and refrain from building on waterways and flood plains.

It encouraged households to prepare emergency kits containing food items, potable water, medications and important documents, while advising residents to switch off electricity and secure their homes before evacuation to prevent accidents and electrocution.