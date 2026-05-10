The Nigerian Bar Association has clarified that the recent judgment of the Federal High Court did not invalidate the NBA Stamp and Seal regime or aspects of its Continuing Professional Development policy. The association, in a statement obtained by TVC News on Sunday, explained that contrary to reports circulating on…...

The Nigerian Bar Association has clarified that the recent judgment of the Federal High Court did not invalidate the NBA Stamp and Seal regime or aspects of its Continuing Professional Development policy.

The association, in a statement obtained by TVC News on Sunday, explained that contrary to reports circulating on social media, the decision of the Federal High Court cannot be interpreted as overturning or displacing the binding authority of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

For the guidance of legal practitioners and the general public, it is important to clarify that the decision of the Federal High Court cannot be interpreted as overturning or displacing the binding authority of the Supreme Court of Nigeria

According to the statement signed by its General Secretary, Mobolaji Ojibara, the Supreme Court already affirmed the legal effect and enforceability of the Stamp and Seal requirement under the Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners, 2007.

The statement read, “The attention of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has been drawn to reports circulating on social media suggesting that the recent judgment of the Federal High Court has invalidated the NBA Stamp and Seal regime established pursuant to Rules 11 and 12 of the Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners, as well as aspects of the Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Policy.”

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The NBA referenced the Supreme Court judgment in the case involving the All Progressives Congress and General Bello Sarkin Yaki, where the apex court upheld the Stamp and Seal policy.

The association explained that in the judgment delivered on October 27, 2015, Justice Nwali Sylvester Ngwuta held that court processes filed without the NBA Stamp and Seal were improperly filed but not automatically null and void.

According to the NBA, the Supreme Court ruled that such defects could still be regularised by subsequently affixing the approved stamp and seal.