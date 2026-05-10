Former governorship candidate, Yakubu Murtala Ajaka, has been screened by the All Progressives Congress for the Kogi East Senatorial race. Yakubu Murtala, popularly known among supporters as “Muri,” was reportedly granted a waiver to “take a bow and go” during the screening exercise by chairman of the committee, Philip Shuaibu,…...

Former governorship candidate, Yakubu Murtala Ajaka, has been screened by the All Progressives Congress for the Kogi East Senatorial race.

Yakubu Murtala, popularly known among supporters as “Muri,” was reportedly granted a waiver to “take a bow and go” during the screening exercise by chairman of the committee, Philip Shuaibu, former Deputy Governor of Edo State.

Many party faithful described it as recognition of his contributions to the APC and his previous role as Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the exercise, Ajaka called for reconciliation, peace, and unity among the people of Kogi East, stressing that sustainable development can only thrive where there are cooperation and collective purpose.

He urged political leaders and stakeholders to put aside personal interests and work together for the advancement of the Igala nation and the overall development of Kogi State.

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According to him, his aspiration is driven by the desire to provide purposeful and people-oriented representation that reflects the true needs and aspirations of ordinary citizens.

Ajaka stated that, if elected, he would leverage his national political contacts and influence to attract federal presence, development projects, youth empowerment opportunities, and economic investments to Kogi East.

“I want to be a true representative of the people, someone who listens to their voices and fights sincerely for their interests,” he said.

He further assured supporters that his campaign would focus on practical solutions to unemployment, insecurity, underdevelopment, and infrastructure challenges affecting the district.

In an emotional moment, Alh. Muri paid tribute to supporters who lost their lives during the 2023 governorship election struggle, pledging continued support for the families of those who “paid the supreme price” for the movement.

He also called on APC members and residents of Kogi State to support the re-election of Bola Tinubu, describing the President as critical to Nigeria’s stability and economic transformation.

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Political observers believe Muri’s growing grassroots influence across the nine local government areas of Kogi East has positioned him as one of the leading figures to watch ahead of the 2027 elections.