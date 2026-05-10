The lawmaker representing Oredo Federal Constituency of Edo State at the National Assembly, Engr. Esosa Iyawe has denied claims suggesting his resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A statement went viral on Saturday, citing irreconcilable differences with Governor Monday Okpebholo as reasons for the lawmaker’s defection from the APC.

However, in a letter issued on Saturday, Iyawe said the resignation letter does not represent his position and was issued without his authorisation by those he described as “overzealous individuals within my media circle and some loyalists acting outside the scope of my directives.”

Iyawe maintained that he is a committed and loyal member of the APC, noting that he didn’t resign his membership from the party nor withdraw his political aspirations.

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He said, “It is important to emphasise that I am presently engaged in constructive consultations and ongoing engagements with the leadership of our great party in Edo State regarding matters affecting the party and the future of our constituency. These discussions are being carried out in the spirit of unity, mutual respect, and progressive development.

“I therefore urge party faithful, supporters, and the general public to disregard the said letter and any misinformation.”

Iyawe had previously declared his intention to seek a second term ticket on the platform of the ruling APC at the National Assembly.

He has also rolled out his legislative achievements, projects and empowerment programmes in his first tenure in the green chambers of the National Assembly.

Speaking to the APC members, who gathered to witness the memorable declaration, Iyawe recalled that when he joined the APC, he said at that time that he was coming into the ruling party to boost it and not to reduce its rank and file.

He said, “I came to APC to grow it, not to reduce it. I moved about eleven motions since on the floor of the House of Representatives. I moved a motion on the need to include the revitalisation of Gele-Gele Seaport in Edo in the 2024 budget estimates.