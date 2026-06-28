Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has praised the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, for launching the joint Ogun-Lagos security initiative, Operation Kosaye, describing it as a proactive and intelligence-led operation that has strengthened security across both states. The governor’s position was contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser…...

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has praised the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, for launching the joint Ogun-Lagos security initiative, Operation Kosaye, describing it as a proactive and intelligence-led operation that has strengthened security across both states.

The governor’s position was contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Kayode Akin.

The statement in part, “Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has commended the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Olatunji Disu, for initiating the joint Ogun-Lagos security operation, Operation Kosaye, describing it as a bold, proactive and intelligence-driven initiative that has significantly strengthened security across the two neighbouring states.”

Read Also: I will Defeat Dapo Abiodun To APC Ogun East Senate Ticket – Gbenga Daniel

According to the statement, Abiodun reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing the logistics, operational support and technology needed to enhance policing and improve security operations across Ogun State.

ADVERTISEMENT Read Also Abiodun approves appointment of Chief Press Secretary

He said Operation Kosaye has recorded significant successes through coordinated operations that have targeted forests and criminal hideouts along the Ogun-Lagos border, leading to the killing of armed criminals, the arrest of suspected offenders and the rescue of kidnapped victims.

The governor noted that the operation has boosted public confidence in the Nigeria Police Force and demonstrated the commitment of security agencies to protecting lives and property.

He added that the sustained crackdown on criminal elements has made Ogun and Lagos increasingly unsafe for kidnappers, bandits and other violent criminals seeking to use border communities as hideouts.

According to him , sustained investment in security infrastructure, surveillance technology and operational mobility has continued to complement the efforts of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies in maintaining peace, law and order.

Abiodun also commended the Commissioners of Police in Ogun and Lagos States, Bode Ojajuni and Tijani Fatai as well as the officers and men participating in Operation Kosaye, for their professionalism, courage and dedication to duty, noting that their commitment has been instrumental to the successes already recorded.