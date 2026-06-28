The Benue State Police Command has arrested 10 suspects in connection with the killing of the Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Benue State chapter, Alhaji Ardo Risku Mohammed, and another victim, Yakubu Isa. The arrests were confirmed in a statement issued on Sunday by…...

The Benue State Police Command has arrested 10 suspects in connection with the killing of the Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Benue State chapter, Alhaji Ardo Risku Mohammed, and another victim, Yakubu Isa.

The arrests were confirmed in a statement issued on Sunday by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet.

According to the statement, the suspects were apprehended during a coordinated intelligence-led operation carried out by tactical teams in Otukpo on the night of June 27.

The suspects were identified as Titus Thyodenda, Utibe Sam, Owoicho Ameh, Sunday Useni, Sunday Ogbanje, Daniel Raphael, Adokole John, Samuel Ogazi, Agbo Daniel and Onazi James.

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The Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, Cletus Nwadiogbu, commended the tactical teams and investigators for their swift response, saying investigations were ongoing to identify and arrest other persons linked to the killings.

He assured residents that everyone found culpable would be prosecuted in accordance with the law and appealed to members of the public to remain calm and continue providing useful information to support the investigation.

The police said the command remains committed to protecting lives and property while sustaining peace and security across the state.