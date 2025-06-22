The Benue State Police Command has dismissed reports circulating on social media alleging an attack by herdsmen in Wannune, Tarka Local Government Area.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, described the claims as misleading and urged the public to disregard them.

According to the police, the incident in question occurred on the evening of 21st June, 2025, when a man, identified as Aondohemba Yayough, was shot dead along Akume Road in Wannune.

Police detectives were immediately deployed to the scene. Preliminary investigations revealed that the assailant was one Saater Aii, an ex-convict, who was reportedly disarmed by local security personnel before fleeing the scene.

Two other individuals injured during the attack were taken to hospital and are said to be responding to treatment. An AK-47 rifle used in the attack was recovered by the police, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect.

The police reiterated that there was no evidence of herdsmen involvement in the incident and advised members of the public to verify information before sharing it.