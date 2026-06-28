Media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his wife, Cynthia, are expecting their third child. Cynthia announced the pregnancy in an Instagram post, where she shared maternity photographs and reflected on the family’s journey. She revealed that the pregnancy comes seven years after the birth of their second child, noting that each…...

Media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his wife, Cynthia, are expecting their third child.

Cynthia announced the pregnancy in an Instagram post, where she shared maternity photographs and reflected on the family’s journey.

She revealed that the pregnancy comes seven years after the birth of their second child, noting that each of her pregnancies has been a unique experience.

Expressing gratitude to God, Cynthia described the expectancy of their third child as a symbol of unity and completeness for the family.

She also disclosed that their two daughters, Jewel and Rubi, are excited to welcome their new sibling.

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Cynthia praised her husband for his unwavering support throughout the pregnancy, describing him as a strong pillar despite believing he had moved past the baby stage.

She wrote, “Yup! 7 years later, and we’re here again. That’s 10 years since my first rodeo…First of all, it’s so interesting how you think experience makes things easier or more familiar, but they never lied when they said every pregnancy is different. I’m just beyond grateful to God for being my guide through this journey, cos omo, what a journey it has been.

“Anyway, I’ve always heard that the best things come in threes. Life is about 1) the beginning, 2) the journey and 3) the end. With shapes, 1 stands alone, 2 are parallel lines, but 3 points form an actual shape. A triangle. A unit. Even the Bible talks about the Holy Trinity. So I guess the third time’s truly a charm.

“I’m beyond thankful for JEWEL and RUBI, who have been even more excited than I am about a new sibling, and for the boo EBUKA, who’s been a proper solid rock. I know you thought you were done changing diapers, sha, (you are old) lol. Don’t worry, at least the Fab Five is now complete. Or is it? God has been so so faithful, and I honestly can’t express how grateful I am for His love—definitely looking forward to this new DAWN and the blessings that will follow”.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, currently have two daughters.