The management of Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu, has commenced the screening of first-class graduates for automatic employment under a policy announced by Governor Alex Otti. According to a report by The Nation, the screening exercise began last Wednesday for eligible graduates who have completed the National Youth Service Corps…...

The management of Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu, has commenced the screening of first-class graduates for automatic employment under a policy announced by Governor Alex Otti.

According to a report by The Nation, the screening exercise began last Wednesday for eligible graduates who have completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme, ahead of the issuance of their employment letters.

Governor Otti had announced during the university’s 30th to 32nd combined convocation ceremonies on March 27 that all first-class graduates from the three graduating sets would be retained as Graduate Assistants.

Speaking during the screening exercise, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ndukwe Okeudo, congratulated the graduates on their outstanding academic performance.

Represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Roseline Ndimele, the Vice-Chancellor said the university remained committed to promoting excellence and rewarding hard work through initiatives that encourage academic distinction.

Okeudo further stated that graduates who have successfully completed their NYSC programme are eligible to submit their application documents, while those currently serving or yet to commence the programme should return upon completion of their service.

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In his remarks, the Registrar, Dr Acho Elendu, stated that the meeting was convened in compliance with the directive of the Governor and Visitor to the university.

He urged all prospective candidates to adhere strictly to the guidelines provided to avoid errors or misinformation during the screening process.

He said, “I am glad to announce that approval has been given to the University Management to immediately commence the process of retaining all First-Class graduates, and when I say all, I mean all the First-Class graduates within the three convocation sets as Graduate Assistants, subject to the completion of their National Youth Service.

“This privilege shall also be extended to the best graduating students across the departments, so long as the cumulative average is up to 4.25,” the Governor explained.

“Additionally, all First-Class graduates of the University across the three convocation sets shall be awarded postgraduate scholarships to any public university of their choice within the country up to doctoral degree level, subject to their acceptance of the teaching appointment that has already been offered,” the Governor further announced, among other directives during the Convocation Ceremony.

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It was learnt that about 38 First-Class graduates from different departments of the University participated in the screening exercise and will soon receive their employment letters in fulfilment of the promise made by the Governor and Visitor to the University.