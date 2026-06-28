The Imo State Police Command has rescued a kidnapped victim during an intelligence-led operation targeting suspected criminal hideouts in Owerri West Local Government Area. According to a report by The Nation, the operation was carried out on Friday, June 27, under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, Audu Garba…...

The Imo State Police Command has rescued a kidnapped victim during an intelligence-led operation targeting suspected criminal hideouts in Owerri West Local Government Area.

According to a report by The Nation, the operation was carried out on Friday, June 27, under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, Audu Garba Bosso, in collaboration with local vigilante groups.

The raid covered the Nekede, Ihiagwa and Agbala forest axis, areas identified by security agencies as suspected camps used by criminal gangs.

The police said the operation was part of renewed efforts to dismantle criminal hideouts and improve security across the state, in line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, conveyed through the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the South-East, DIG Kenechukwu Onwuemelie.

During the operation, security operatives rescued an injured kidnap victim, identified as Chinonaobi Uchegbulam of Ubaha Orodo, from one of the forest camps.

“The victim was immediately evacuated to a medical facility, where he is currently receiving treatment and responding positively,” the Command said.

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Commending the officers who participated in the operation, Commissioner of Police Bosso praised their courage and professionalism, stressing that the Command would sustain intelligence-driven operations across the state.

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He reaffirmed the Command’s determination to make Imo hostile to criminal elements, declaring that security agencies would not relent until criminal hideouts were dismantled and those responsible for violent crimes were brought to justice.

“The Command remains committed to sustaining intelligence-led operations and ensuring that Imo State remains unsafe for criminal elements,” Bosso said.

The Police also appealed to residents to remain vigilant and support security agencies with credible, timely information capable of preventing crimes and aiding ongoing operations.

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‘The Command urges Imolites to report suspicious activities to the nearest Police Station or through the Command’s emergency line, 0803 477 3600. Continued public support through timely and credible information is essential to strengthening the fight against kidnapping and other violent crimes,” the statement added.