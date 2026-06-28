President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated former Lagos State Governor and ex-Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, on his birthday. The President’s message was conveyed in a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga. Tinubu praised Fashola for his contributions…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated former Lagos State Governor and ex-Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, on his birthday.

The President’s message was conveyed in a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu praised Fashola for his contributions to public service, governance and national development, describing him as an outstanding administrator, accomplished lawyer and committed patriot.

The President also commended Fashola’s loyalty to the ideals of progressive governance, integrity in public office and dedication to nation-building.

Reflecting on their years of working together, Tinubu recalled Fashola’s service as his Chief of Staff between 2003 and 2006 and his tenure as Governor of Lagos State from 2007 to 2015, during which he said the former governor consolidated reforms in infrastructure, transportation, security, education, healthcare, environmental management and public administration.

Tinubu also praised Fashola’s service in the Federal Executive Council between 2015 and 2023, where he oversaw the ministries of Works, Power and Housing.

The statement reads in part, “ President Tinubu remarks: “Fashola’s commitment to excellence, which helped to transform Lagos into a model of innovation and sustainable urban development, will continue to signpost him as an outstanding governor and leader.

ReadAlso: I Didn’t Get Security Vote as Lagos Governor – Babatunde Fashola

“We must also commend his dedicated service in the Federal cabinet between 2015 and 2023, when he took charge of critical ministries of Works, Power and Housing.

As former governor Fashola celebrates another year, I wish him well. I pray that Almighty Allah will grant him many more years in good health, wisdom, strength, and fulfilment as he continues to contribute to the growth, unity, and prosperity of our nation.”