The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed purported notice claiming that the party has released the official list of successful candidates from its recently concluded primary elections. The disclaimer was issued in a public notice signed by National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka shared on the APC’s official X account. According…...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed purported notice claiming that the party has released the official list of successful candidates from its recently concluded primary elections.

The disclaimer was issued in a public notice signed by National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka shared on the APC’s official X account.

According to the party, it has not released any official list of successful candidates from the primaries and urged members of the public to disregard any publication or report claiming otherwise.

“The public is therefore advised to disregard any publication or report purporting to announce the outcome of the primaries, as such information is false and unauthorized,” the notice stated.

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The APC said successful candidates would be formally notified through the party’s official channels, after which Certificates of Return would be issued in line with established procedures.

The party also urged members, stakeholders and the general public to rely only on official APC communications for information regarding the outcome of its primary elections.