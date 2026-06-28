Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to working closely with security agencies to sustain peace across the state’s sixteen local government areas. Speaking during an interdenominational church service held in Jalingo to commemorate this year’s Army Day Celebration, Governor Kefas said the service serves as…...

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to working closely with security agencies to sustain peace across the state’s sixteen local government areas.

Speaking during an interdenominational church service held in Jalingo to commemorate this year’s Army Day Celebration, Governor Kefas said the service serves as a reminder that, beyond weapons and military strength, the Nigerian Army also needs divine guidance to succeed in its mission.

The governor acknowledged the military’s vital role in preserving Nigeria’s unity through its response to various security threats. He pledged his administration’s continued support for security agencies in their efforts to build lasting peace in Taraba State, noting that a peaceful environment is essential for meaningful development.

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In his remarks, the Commander of 6 Brigade thanked Governor Kefas for his administration’s support to the Nigerian Army in its various operations across the state.

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He also expressed appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff for his visionary leadership, strategic direction, and unwavering commitment to strengthening the operational effectiveness of troops across the Nigerian Army.