The Tiv Traditional Leaders’ Council in Taraba State has commended Governor Agbu Kefas for promoting peaceful coexistence and inclusive governance across the State.

The recommendation was issued at the end of a three-day workshop for traditional rulers, organised by the Tiv Traditional Leaders’ Supreme Council.

The Tiv leaders are holding a three-day workshop at the Ate U Tiv Council Hall in Bali, Bali Local Government area to deliberate on issues affecting them as a group and proffer solutions.

The Chairman of the Council, David Gbaa Tela JP, and the Secretary, Zaki Targema Ukange, praised Governor Kefas for his leadership style, which they say had promoted peace, unity, and stability in the state.

The group also notes that the governor’s inclusive style of governance has brought about the appointment of several Tiv sons and daughters into strategic positions.

The leaders stress the need for Tiv people in the state to remain loyal to traditional institutions to preserve their cultural heritage and strengthen grassroots governance.

Participants at this workshop are appealing to the state government to establish a central Tiv traditional leadership structure and called for the return of displaced Tiv persons to their ancestral homes. It also urged the government to prioritise infrastructural development in Tiv communities.

The workshop which had the theme “Dynamics of Enduring Leadership”, was attended by traditional rulers, clergy, youth and women leaders, others are political appointees, and members of the Tiv Cultural and Social Association.