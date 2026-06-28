Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has commended the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Osun State Police Command for the arrest of suspected political thug, Saheed Kareem Tanfeani. The governor’s position was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the Osun State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment,…...

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has commended the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Osun State Police Command for the arrest of suspected political thug, Saheed Kareem Tanfeani.

The governor’s position was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the Osun State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi.

Tanfeani is alleged to have been involved in the killing of Ezekiel Olapade near the Irepodun Local Government Secretariat last Sunday.

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Adeleke urged the police to intensify efforts to arrest other wanted suspects, including Asiri Eniba, Delaw, Ojuyobo, Aleba, Lucifer, Lasisi and others allegedly linked to violent activities in the state.

He also called for a thorough investigation and diligent prosecution of the arrested suspect, while reiterating his earlier demand for a change in the leadership of the state police anti-cultism unit.

The governor alleged that the continued leadership of the anti-cultism squad by its current head, identified as Eluku, remained a concern because of his alleged association with some suspected political thugs.

“The arrest of Saheed and Akilapa is a good development. We are watching to see how far the police will prove its readiness to enforce the law and secure our people. For now, we thank the IGP, the Deputy Inspector General of Police and others who made this possible,” Adeleke said.