Nigeria’s Mariam Eniola Bolaji has won a silver medal at the 2026 British & Irish Para-Badminton International in Ireland after an impressive run to the women’s singles SL3 final. Bolaji’s achievement was announced in a statement issued on Sunday by the National Sports Commission. The Nigerian para-badminton star produced a…...

Nigeria’s Mariam Eniola Bolaji has won a silver medal at the 2026 British & Irish Para-Badminton International in Ireland after an impressive run to the women’s singles SL3 final.

Bolaji’s achievement was announced in a statement issued on Sunday by the National Sports Commission.

The Nigerian para-badminton star produced a series of strong performances during the tournament before narrowly losing 21-18, 23-21 to Japan’s Shino Kawai in a closely fought final.

The silver medal adds to Bolaji’s growing list of international achievements and further enhances Nigeria’s profile in global para-badminton.

Reacting to the performance, the Director-General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, commended Bolaji for her discipline, resilience and commitment to excellence.

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Olopade also praised the Badminton Federation of Nigeria, the athlete’s coaches, support team, sponsors and other stakeholders for their contributions to her success.

He reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to providing the necessary support for Nigerian athletes to excel at both national and international competitions.