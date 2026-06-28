The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has extended by four weeks the 21-day ultimatum earlier issued to the Federal Government, warning that it could embark on a nationwide strike if its outstanding demands are not addressed within the new deadline. According to a report by The Nation, the decision…...

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has extended by four weeks the 21-day ultimatum earlier issued to the Federal Government, warning that it could embark on a nationwide strike if its outstanding demands are not addressed within the new deadline.

According to a report by The Nation, the decision was taken during an extraordinary virtual meeting of the association’s National Executive Council (E-NEC) held on Saturday, just hours before the initial ultimatum issued on June 8 was due to expire.

The resolution was contained in a communiqué signed by NARD President, Dr. Mohammad Suleiman; Secretary-General, Dr. Shuaibu Ibrahim; and Publicity and Social Secretary, Dr. Abdulmajid Ibrahim.

The association said the extension would give the Federal Government more time to implement agreed resolutions ahead of its July 2026 NEC meeting in Gombe State, where members will review the level of compliance.

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However, NARD declared that an industrial dispute already exists with the Federal Government over unresolved welfare and professional issues, warning that industrial harmony could not be guaranteed beyond the four-week extension.

Among its demands are the immediate release of the 2026 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), prompt payment of outstanding salaries and allowances, implementation of a transparent salary payment system for House Officers, and settlement of promotion arrears.

The association also called for the implementation of recommendations by the Ministerial Committee on Assaults Against Healthcare Workers to improve the safety of doctors and other medical personnel.

NARD further raised concerns over the alleged victimisation of resident doctors at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals Complex (OAUTHC), Ile-Ife, and urged the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) to begin providing call meals for resident doctors on duty.

It also demanded the implementation of the revised CONMESS salary structure, payment of Professional Allowance arrears, Specialist Allowance, and the speedy conclusion of the Medical and Health Workers’ Collective Bargaining Agreement.

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While acknowledging some progress in engagements with government agencies, including interventions on employment clearance and attacks on healthcare workers, the association said critical issues such as delays in the disbursement of the MRTF, salary challenges affecting House Officers and unpaid allowances remain unresolved.

NARD directed its National Officers’ Committee to begin preparations for possible industrial action should the government fail to make satisfactory progress before the extended deadline expires.