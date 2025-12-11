Imo State has attracted national and international attention this week as Governor Hope Uzodimma hosted an Economic Summit in Owerri attended by global figures, major investors and senior government officials. Former federal lawmaker Hon. Henry Nwawuba commended the scale of participation, saying th...

Imo State has attracted national and international attention this week as Governor Hope Uzodimma hosted an Economic Summit in Owerri attended by global figures, major investors and senior government officials.

Former federal lawmaker Hon. Henry Nwawuba commended the scale of participation, saying the event demonstrated Imo’s growing relevance.

The summit featured high-profile attendees including former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Vice President Kashim Shettima, industrialist Aliko Dangote and several state governors.

Observers say the turnout reflected renewed interest in states seeking to position themselves for investment and development partnerships.

Nwawuba said the gathering highlighted Uzodimma’s rising profile, though analysts note that his increased visibility in recent months has also been shaped by political alliances and his appointment by President Bola Tinubu as the South East Renewed Hope Ambassador , a role intended to strengthen federal–regional engagement.

Commenting on governance in the state, Nwawuba said the governor’s second term has seen expanded investment in infrastructure, including ongoing road projects, improved intra-state transport links and efforts aimed at boosting electricity availability in emerging economic zones.

Policy analysts say that if sustained, improvements in power and transport could help position Imo as a stronger player in manufacturing and logistics within the Southeast.

Nwawuba added that the summit signalled that Imo is seeking deeper economic partnerships beyond the region.

With the participation of global political figures and prominent private-sector leaders, analysts believe the state now has an opportunity to convert the visibility from the event into concrete investment engagements.

The summit, they said, also conveyed a broader message about the Southeast’s push to regain prominence in national economic discussions. As Imo builds on the momentum from the event, stakeholders will be watching to see whether the heightened attention translates into long-term projects and measurable economic gains.