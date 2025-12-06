Imo State Governor and National Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Hope Uzodimma, has expressed confidence that Nigeria will overcome insurgency and emerge stronger under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership. Speaking at the South-West APC Stakeholders’ Meeting in Lagos, Uzodimma highlig...

Imo State Governor and National Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Hope Uzodimma, has expressed confidence that Nigeria will overcome insurgency and emerge stronger under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership.

Speaking at the South-West APC Stakeholders’ Meeting in Lagos, Uzodimma highlighted the positive impact of the President’s economic reforms, noting that tangible results are beginning to show.

“Nigeria was like a barren woman seeking a child before President Tinubu came. He introduced the fertility drugs needed. Yes, they came with the pains of childbirth, but we are now seeing results. We are not after excuses — we want results,” he said.

The remarks were made following the two-day meeting of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, also held in Lagos.

Uzodimma commended Nigerians for their resilience, asserting that a more united and prosperous nation is achievable despite current challenges.

Addressing concerns over the recent rise in kidnappings and terrorist attacks, he maintained, “Nigeria will win,” while raising questions about those allegedly funding criminal activities. He further stated that Progressive Governors are united in confronting insecurity.

On his new role as Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Uzodimma explained that ambassadors at the zone, state, local government, and ward levels will carry the message of Renewed Hope nationwide.

He revealed that the initiative aims to establish 1,000 active businesses in every ward, aligning with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme.

Uzodimma emphasised that the movement from polling units to wards, LGAs, states, and zones, is designed to promote grassroots development and expand economic opportunities for Nigerians.