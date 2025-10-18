Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms are beginning to yield visible results, claiming that the “Renewed Hope Agenda” is restoring prosperity to Nigeria. Speaking at a gathering of All Progressives Congress (APC) sup...

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms are beginning to yield visible results, claiming that the “Renewed Hope Agenda” is restoring prosperity to Nigeria.

Speaking at a gathering of All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters during the Progressive Governors’ Forum in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday, Uzodinma credited Tinubu’s leadership with steering the country away from economic collapse.

“We are to give you the good news and thank you for your patience; in 2023 when Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu came into office, he met a Nigeria that was almost drowning and what was required was a bold leader who will be able to take bold decisions, and he discovered the cancer that had held in Nigeria hostage,” Uzodimma told the crowd.

Detailing the administration’s policy direction, he said, “And he took bold decisions, removing fuel subsidy, unifying the exchange rate, rolling out so many reforms and fiscal policies that made Nigeria that was almost broke now gradually becoming rich again.”

He noted that Tinubu had inherited a fragile economy, and that the early months of his administration demanded hard and unpopular decisions. According to him, the adverse effects of these policies were immediately felt across the country.

“The aftermath of those (reform policies) decisions were extremely harsh; the cost of living went up, prices of food went up and despite all interventions and palliative measures by the government, our people were almost crying.

“Today, it was like a woman that was under labour; and the parents have heard the cries of the new baby and now, it is jubilation everywhere,” he said.

Highlighting upcoming initiatives, the Imo governor announced a wide-reaching grassroots empowerment programme, targeting all 774 local government areas in Nigeria.

“Now that you went through the famine, the good news is that this is now harvest period; after the President has worked so hard through the Renewed Hope Agenda, to begin to earn more revenue – Nigeria is now earning huge revenue outside crude oil – the President, in his wisdom in the last National Economic Council meeting, decided that 1,000 active businesses must be created in every electoral world across Nigeria between now and the next six to twelve months.

“Through that, we must have minimum of 1,000 active businesses in each ward and I have been told that it’s happening simultaneously all over the country; when your governor told you to submit names electoral ward, that is the purpose for which those names is being collected.

“Whether you are a vulcanizer, bicycle repair, a barber, bricklayer, an IT specialist, no matter your businesses, we need to now push them to them, some of this money that we have earned, so that it reaches down to the grassroots and nothing can beat this,” Uzodimma explained.

He also praised party members for their loyalty and endurance during difficult economic times, referencing traditional wisdom to drive home his message.

“So I commend you, my brothers and sisters, our party members for the leadership you have shown and to you our leaders, for the protection you have given to our members all this while because I know what it means to be a leader.

“I have seen former governors of Kebbi state, Alhaji Adamu Aliero, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu and other leaders here; there is a common proverb in my place: when the eye is bleeding, the nose is also bleeding – so, for them to have shown leadership and for you to have remained resilient and committed to our party, we must give glory to God,” he added.

Governor Uzodimma went on to assert the APC’s dominance in Nigeria’s political space.

“The truth is that there is only one political party in Nigeria and the name of that political party is APC; have you not seen on the television or at the National Assembly and in states, every day, you see Senators, House of Reps members and others leaving their parties and joining APC.

“You also see governors leaving their party and joining APC; It is not born out of nothing, it is conviction that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has performed – it is a testament to the fact that Nigeria is now working again,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Progressive Governors’ Forum concluded its two-day meeting in Kebbi State with a renewed pledge of support for President Tinubu’s administration and policy direction.

In a communiqué presented by Uzodimma, the Forum acknowledged the strategic nature of the meeting in reviewing Nigeria’s current challenges and mapping out the future role of APC-led states in national development.

“The forum also described the collaborative framework involving the federal, state, and local governments as a model of cooperative federalism and inclusive development,” he said.

The governors also expressed their congratulations to President Tinubu and the APC for the country’s ongoing progress, noting the significance of recent political realignments.

“This would further strengthen national unity and progressive leadership across the country.

“We warmly congratulate His Excellency, Dr Peter Mbah, on his courageous decision to join the APC.

“His entry reinforces the party’s growing national appeal and validates the policy strength of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” Uzodinma said.

He added that the APC government had shown clear direction in key areas such as the economy, infrastructure, food security, and power.

“During the meeting, the governors undertook a comprehensive appraisal of the political, security, and socio-economic situation in the country.

“They expressed satisfaction with the progress being recorded in fiscal reforms, food security, power sector stabilisation, infrastructural modernisation, and social intervention programmes.

“The forum noted that under President Tinubu’s leadership, the nation’s economy is recording steady growth, with inflation and interest rates declining, while revenue accruing to the three tiers of government continues to increase.

“The forum lauded the President for initiatives introduced through the National Economic Council aimed at creating opportunities for Nigerians across the 8,809 INEC wards of the federation.

“The Progressive Governors’ Forum commends the foresight of President Tinubu and reaffirms its collective resolve to support all policies and programmes under the Renewed Hope Agenda.”