Imo State Governor and Chairman of the Crude Oil Theft and Management Committee, Hope Uzodimma, has said the committee is working closely with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to raise the country’s crude oil production to three million barrels per day, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s target.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja after a closed-door meeting with governors of oil-producing states, officials of the NNPCL and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Uzodimma disclosed that recent figures showed an upward trend in production.

“Only yesterday, the National Economic Council requested an update from the sub-committee on crude oil theft and prevention. During the meeting, we observed an encouraging upward trend in crude oil production, which we attribute to the collective efforts of industry management, security agencies and state-level actors,” he said.

The governor explained that the Abuja meeting was convened to receive briefings from the new leadership of the NNPCL and NUPRC, noting that the committee was satisfied with their presentations and work plans.

He assured that the committee would continue to engage with the management of the national oil company to align strategies towards meeting the production target.

Uzodimma also commended President Tinubu for his leadership and reforms in the oil and gas sector, stressing that they were beginning to yield tangible results.