President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his condolences to the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru, following the death of his mother, Alhaja Sidikat Abake Basiru. The President’s message was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Information and…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his condolences to the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru, following the death of his mother, Alhaja Sidikat Abake Basiru.

The President’s message was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu described the late Alhaja Basiru as a disciplined and responsible matriarch who instilled the values of integrity, faith, selfless service and discipline in her children.

According to the President, Senator Basiru’s contributions to national development and the growth of the APC reflect the quality of upbringing he received from his mother.

The statement reads in part, “The President notes that Senator Basiru’s contributions to national development and the growth of the APC reflect the quality of his upbringing.

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“The loss of a loving mother is a profound moment of grief. While death is an inevitable part of life, the pain of losing a parent is deeply felt and leaves an enduring void.

“I pray that Almighty Allah will grant the departed matriarch Aljanah Firdaus and comfort Senator Basiru, other members of the family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult period.

I urge all Mama’s survivors to find solace in the exemplary life she lived and the enduring legacy that she has left behind.”