The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting agricultural development and youth entrepreneurship, pledging full support for the implementation of the Youth in Agribusiness Land Trust Fund (YiALTF). Director-General of the NYSC, Olakunle Nafiu, made the commitment on Monday in Abuja during the launch of the…...

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting agricultural development and youth entrepreneurship, pledging full support for the implementation of the Youth in Agribusiness Land Trust Fund (YiALTF).

Director-General of the NYSC, Olakunle Nafiu, made the commitment on Monday in Abuja during the launch of the agribusiness initiative introduced by the Federal Ministry of Youth Development.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director of Information and Public Relations of the NYSC, Caroline Embu, on Monday, June 1.

Nafiu described the establishment of the fund as a clear demonstration of the Federal Government’s commitment to empowering young Nigerians and expanding opportunities within the agricultural sector.

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According to him, youths remain central to efforts aimed at boosting agricultural productivity and achieving food security in the country.

He noted that the NYSC Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme already places significant emphasis on agro-allied ventures, equipping corps members with practical skills and entrepreneurial knowledge needed to succeed in agribusiness.

The NYSC boss said the new initiative would further expose corps members to opportunities across the agricultural value chain while encouraging greater youth participation in the sector.

“This initiative will provide our Corps Members with practical experience, mentorship, and access to opportunities within the agricultural value chain. It will also help nurture a new generation of agripreneurs who are ready to transform Nigeria’s agricultural landscape,” Nafiu said.

He commended the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture and other development partners for supporting youth empowerment and agricultural transformation efforts.

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Nafiu also called for sustained support from stakeholders to harness the creativity, innovation and resilience of young Nigerians for national development.

Also speaking at the event, Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, said the programme is designed to create employment opportunities for young people across the agricultural value chain.

He disclosed that the ministry and its partners are committed to expanding economic opportunities and tackling youth unemployment through strategic interventions in the agriculture sector.

According to the minister, the Youth in Agribusiness Land Trust Fund is a national initiative aimed at mobilising young Nigerians to actively participate in agricultural production and agribusiness development.

Olawande stressed that state governments, financial institutions, development partners and private sector organisations all have vital roles to play in ensuring the success of the programme.

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“This is a call to action, a call to partnership, and a call to invest in Nigerian youths. I invite all stakeholders to support this vision,” he said.

The event also featured the recognition of outstanding young agripreneurs for their contributions to innovation and development within the agricultural sector.