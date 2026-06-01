The Lagos State Government has secured about $22 million in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) commitments to expand digital infrastructure across the state, in a move aimed at strengthening its position as Nigeria’s leading technology and innovation hub. The investment was facilitated through the Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency…...

The Lagos State Government has secured about $22 million in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) commitments to expand digital infrastructure across the state, in a move aimed at strengthening its position as Nigeria’s leading technology and innovation hub.

The investment was facilitated through the Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency (LASIMRA) and is expected to accelerate the deployment of fibre optic networks, improve broadband penetration and support smart-city development initiatives.

According to Guardian Nigeria, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Olufemi Daramola, disclosed this during the 2026 Ministerial Press Briefing held in Alausa, Ikeja.

According to him, LASIMRA attracted foreign direct investment commitments worth about $22 million targeted at the rollout of high-capacity fibre optic infrastructure across Lagos State.

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He said the development aligns with the government’s broader strategy to expand the state’s digital economy and enhance technology-driven growth in Africa’s most populous commercial centre.

Daramola explained that the agency also facilitated additional investments for the deployment of about 30,000 kilometres of 28-way fibre duct infrastructure along strategic corridors across the state, building on the existing 3,000 kilometres of fibre already installed.

He noted that the expansion would significantly improve internet connectivity, boost broadband access and strengthen operations within Lagos’ rapidly growing digital ecosystem.

Beyond foreign investment inflows, he revealed that LASIMRA recorded a 300 per cent increase in revenue generation during the review period, driven by improved permit processing systems, enhanced regulatory compliance and the introduction of digital workflow platforms.

He further disclosed that the agency is advancing the Automated Telecom Infrastructure Registration System (TIRS), a digital platform designed to automate infrastructure registration, improve compliance monitoring and accelerate permit approvals for telecom operators.

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“As part of its smart-city agenda, Lagos has deployed Geographic Information System (GIS) technology for mapping and monitoring fibre routes, telecommunications masts and towers, while also advancing the rollout of 5G-enabled smart poles across the state,” he said.

Daramola added that the ongoing initiatives are aimed at building a resilient and future-ready digital infrastructure ecosystem capable of attracting further investments, fostering innovation and supporting long-term economic growth.