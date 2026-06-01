‎President Bola Ahmed Tinubu today received the newly inaugurated President of the Republic of Benin, Romuald Wadagni, at his Lagos residence for an introductory diplomatic meeting. ‎ ‎President Wadagni, who arrived in the early hours of Monday, was received upon arrival by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who subsequently…...

‎President Bola Ahmed Tinubu today received the newly inaugurated President of the Republic of Benin, Romuald Wadagni, at his Lagos residence for an introductory diplomatic meeting.

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‎President Wadagni, who arrived in the early hours of Monday, was received upon arrival by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who subsequently led the Beninese leader into the meeting with President Tinubu.

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‎The two leaders held a closed-door session that lasted for about 30 minutes. Details of their discussions were not immediately made public, but the talks are understood to be centered on regional cooperation and bilateral relations.

‎‎President Wadagni assumed office on May 24, 2026, succeeding former President Patrice Talon, following his victory in the country’s April 12 presidential election.

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‎President Tinubu had previously delegated Vice President Kashim Shettima to represent Nigeria at Wadagni’s inauguration ceremony in Cotonou last weekend.

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‎The Republic of Benin shares its eastern border with Nigeria’s western frontier and remains a key economic and security ally within the West African sub-region.

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