Alhaja Sidikat Abake Basiru, the mother of the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru, has died. She passed away in the early hours of Sunday, June 28, prompting an outpouring of tributes and condolence messages from political leaders, associates and well-wishers. Announcing her passing…...

Alhaja Sidikat Abake Basiru, the mother of the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru, has died.

She passed away in the early hours of Sunday, June 28, prompting an outpouring of tributes and condolence messages from political leaders, associates and well-wishers.

Announcing her passing in a post on his verified X account, Senator Basiru paid an emotional tribute to his late mother.

“Alhamdulilah for a life well spent in devotion to Allah and service to humanity!

“I will always remember your love and the sacrifice to enable us be who Allah destined us to be.

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“I love you Maami but I accept that we belong to Allah and to Him we shall all return someday!” he wrote.

Tthe All Progressives Congress in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka on Sunday described the late Alhaja Basiru as a devout Muslim, a compassionate mother and a respected matriarch whose life was defined by faith, sacrifice and selfless service.

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The statement read in part: “Alhaja Sidikat Basiru was a devout Muslim, a woman of virtue and compassion, a loving mother, and a revered matriarch of her family who lived a life of faith, sacrifice, and selfless service. She nurtured a family grounded in strong values of character, discipline, and the fear of Almighty Allah, and leaves behind a legacy that will remain evergreen in the hearts and minds of her children, and all who were privileged to be blessed by her love and generosity.

“Alhaja Basiru’s wisdom and exemplary character, moral values and religious piety are evidently reflected in the life and remarkable public service record of our National Secretary, among other accomplished children that she raised with love and devotion.”

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“The APC, on behalf of its National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, the National Working Committee, party leaders, members and supporters, extended its condolences to Senator Basiru and the entire Basiru family.

“We pray that Almighty Allah (SWT), in His infinite mercy, forgives her shortcomings, accepts her righteous deeds and grants her eternal abode in Al-Jannatul Firdaus,” the party added.

Also reacting, the APC governorship candidate for the 2026 Osun State governorship election, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, described the late Alhaja Basiru’s death as a painful loss.

“It is with a heavy heart that I received the news of the passing of the beloved mother of my dear brother and friend, Dr. Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru, the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC),” Oyebamiji said.

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“Knowing my brother, Dr. Basiru, and the close-knit values of his family, I can only imagine the weight of this painful loss. Losing a mother leaves a void that words can hardly fill, regardless of age or circumstance.

“My heart is with SRJ, his siblings, the entire family, and everyone whose life was touched by Mama while she was with us. While we submit to the will of Almighty Allah, it is natural to grieve the departure of someone whose life was devoted to nurturing, guiding, and raising children who have continued to make meaningful contributions to our society.

I pray that Almighty Allah (SWT), in His infinite mercy, forgives Mama’s shortcomings, accepts her return, widens and illuminates her grave, and grants her the highest place in Al-Jannah Firdaus. May He also comfort my dear brother and friend, Dr. Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru, and the entire family with strength, patience, and unwavering faith during this difficult time.”