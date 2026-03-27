The All Progressives Congress on Friday elected a new set of national executives at its National Convention held at Eagle Square in Abuja. At the top of the list is Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, who emerged as the National Chairman of the party. He will be supported by two Deputy National…...

The All Progressives Congress on Friday elected a new set of national executives at its National Convention held at Eagle Square in Abuja.

At the top of the list is Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, who emerged as the National Chairman of the party. He will be supported by two Deputy National Chairmen: Ali Bukar Dalori (North) and Dr. Benjamin Obi Nwoye (South).

Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru was elected as the National Secretary, alongside Prof. AbdulKarim Abubakar Kana as Deputy National Secretary. The position of National Legal Adviser went to Murtala Aliyu Kankia, while Uguru Mathew Ofoke was named National Treasurer. Amb. Haruna Ginsau emerged as National Financial Secretary.

Muhammad Sulaiman Argungu OFR was elected National Organising Secretary, with Donatus Enyinnah Nwankpa as National Welfare Secretary. Felix Morka was named National Publicity Secretary, and Sen. Abubakar Maikafi took the position of National Auditor.

In other key roles, Dr Mary A. Idele was elected National Women Leader, while Dayo Isreal became National Youth Leader. Aare Durotolu Oyebode Bankole was chosen as National Leader for Persons with Disabilities.

Additional positions were filled by Hammam Adamu Ali Kumo as Deputy National Financial Secretary, Barr. Emeka Okafor as Deputy National Organising Secretary, and Zainab Abubakar Ibrahim as Deputy National Women Leader. Hon. Meseko Durosinmi Josiah was elected Deputy National Publicity Secretary, while Dr Christopher Michael Akpan became Deputy National Welfare Secretary.

Mr. Olugbenga Olayemi emerged as Deputy National Auditor, Barr. Ibrahim Salawu as Deputy National Legal Adviser, and Engr. Ben Akak as Deputy National Treasurer. Jamaludeen Kabiru was elected Deputy National Youth Leader.

The convention also produced National Ex-officio members representing various regions: Dr Opawoye Oluwatoyin Bunmi (North Central), Adamu Jallah (North East), KanoMuhammed Jamu Yusuf (North West), Hon. Ikechukwu Umeh (South East), Mr. Francis Kolokolo (South South), and Hon Bunmi Orinowo (South West).