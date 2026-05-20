The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has retained its Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 26.5 per cent following the outcome of the 305th meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

In a statement posted after the meeting, the apex bank said all key monetary policy parameters were left unchanged.

The Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) was maintained at 45 per cent for commercial banks and 16 per cent for merchant banks, while non-Treasury Single Account (non-TSA) public sector deposits remain at 75 per cent.

The MPC also retained the asymmetric corridor around the MPR at +50 and -450 basis points.

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The decision signals the committee’s cautious stance as it continues to monitor inflationary trends and broader economic conditions before making further adjustments.