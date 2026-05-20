The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has intensified its counterterrorism campaign in the North-East, carrying out precision air strikes on terrorist strongholds in the Southern Tumbuns and Mandara Mountains.

The strikes, conducted on May 19, 2026, targeted locations at Bukar Meram and Chikide under the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI, following credible intelligence and confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

https://x.com/NigAirForce/status/2056992848260497759

According to the NAF, the operation led to the destruction of terrorist logistics hubs, structures and assembly points hidden within the enclaves. Several fighters were also neutralised, while planned attacks were disrupted.

Chief of the Air Staff, Sunday Kelvin Aneke, said the Air Force remains committed to sustained, intelligence-driven operations in collaboration with other security agencies and allied partners.

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He noted that ongoing air offensives would continue to target terrorist hideouts, logistics networks and operational bases across the country, with the aim of restoring peace and security.

The latest strikes form part of broader military efforts to degrade insurgent capabilities and stabilise the North-East region.