The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has screened presidential aspirant Peter Obi ahead of its presidential primary. Read Also Peter Obi Mourns Alex Ekubo, Describes Actor’s Death as Painful LossHis Words Cannot Be Trusted, Presidency Dismisses Peter Obi’s One-Term VowJUST IN: NDC Zones 2027 Presidential Ticket To South Announcing the screening…...

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has screened presidential aspirant Peter Obi ahead of its presidential primary.

Announcing the screening on Wednesday, Peter Obi said that he faced the screening panel for over two hours.

TVC News Online reports that NDC constituted a 17-member screening committee for its presidential, governorship, senatorial and House of Representatives aspirants ahead of the party primaries. Former two-term Governor of Ebonyi State and ex-Senator, Sam Egwu, is serving as the chairman of the committee, while the party’s National Legal Adviser, Barrister Reuben Egwuaba, is acting as secretary of the screening panel.

Sharing pictures from the screening on his X handle, Obi said, “I attended the Presidential screening organised by our party, which took over two and a half hours. They carefully reviewed all my documents, including my degree certificates, NYSC credentials, and age declarations.

“During the process, I also addressed questions regarding my vision for a new Nigeria and the type of leadership our nation urgently needs right now. Following this, I was cleared and received the presidential nomination form I had previously paid for,” he said. “I would like to commend the screening committee, led by former governor Sam Egwu, for their thorough and professional approach. Additionally, I appreciate our party’s leadership for upholding the democratic process.”

Meanwhile, former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has revealed that Obi visited him after the screening.

As he shared pictures of the visit on Wednesday, Kwankwaso said, “Last night, I received a courtesy visit from my brother, His Excellency Peter Obi, shortly after his successful screening as the presidential aspirant of our party, the NDC. The future is bright and full of promise. – RMK.”