A presidential aspirant, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, has reaffirmed his ambition ahead of the 2027 general elections after appearing before the screening committee of the African Democratic Congress (ADC)....

A presidential aspirant, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, has reaffirmed his ambition ahead of the 2027 general elections after appearing before the screening committee of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In a statement shared on Wednesday, Hayatu-Deen expressed appreciation to members of the committee, commending what he described as the seriousness and rigour of the screening process.

https://x.com/Mohayatudeen/status/2057108768815476760?s=20

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Nigerians are seeking a calm, experienced and credible candidate, stressing that only a thorough and transparent selection process can position the party for victory in 2027.

According to him, the ADC represents a departure from what he called the cycle of traditional politics, adding that his candidacy embodies that change.

Hayatu-Deen also called on Nigerians to support his campaign, positioning himself as a viable alternative ahead of the next general election.