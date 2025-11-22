The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, has officially withdrawn from the ongoing governorship race in Osun State. Basiru’s role as the APC National Secretary places him at the heart of party administration, including critical decisions regarding primaries and candi...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, has officially withdrawn from the ongoing governorship race in Osun State.

Basiru’s role as the APC National Secretary places him at the heart of party administration, including critical decisions regarding primaries and candidate selection.

Details of his decision and the reasons for stepping down have not been fully disclosed, but reports suggest that Basiru’s move is aimed at consolidating party unity ahead of the elections.

Details Later…