Crystal Palace have claimed their first-ever European trophy after a hard-fought 1–0 victory over Rayo Vallecano in the UEFA Conference League final in Leipzig, Germany....

Crystal Palace have claimed their first-ever European trophy after a hard-fought 1–0 victory over Rayo Vallecano in the UEFA Conference League final in Leipzig, Germany.

A decisive second-half strike from Jean-Philippe Mateta proved the difference, as the French forward reacted quickest to convert a rebound in the 51st minute, sealing a historic triumph for the Premier League side.

The victory marks the culmination of a remarkable campaign under manager Oliver Glasner, who is set to leave the club after guiding Palace through one of the most successful periods in their history, including domestic silverware and now a European title.

Palace controlled large spells of the encounter, with Adam Wharton instrumental in midfield, while Dean Henderson delivered a composed performance in goal, making crucial interventions to preserve the lead.

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The match was played in front of a vibrant crowd at the Red Bull Arena, where thousands of Palace supporters created a carnival atmosphere, both inside the stadium and back home at Selhurst Park.

Despite late pressure from Rayo Vallecano, Palace remained resolute in defence, holding on through stoppage time to secure a famous victory and spark jubilant celebrations among players and fans.

The triumph not only delivers a historic first European crown for Crystal Palace but also secures qualification for next season’s UEFA Europa League, underlining the club’s rise on the continental stage.