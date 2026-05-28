The Federal Government has extended warm greetings to Muslim faithful in Nigeria and across the world on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, calling for unity, compassion and renewed commitment to national values....

The Federal Government has extended warm greetings to Muslim faithful in Nigeria and across the world on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, calling for unity, compassion and renewed commitment to national values.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the festival symbolises the enduring virtues of faith, sacrifice, obedience and devotion, as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (AS).

He noted that Eid al-Adha offers an opportunity for reflection and urged Nigerians to embrace tolerance, peaceful coexistence and collective responsibility in building a stronger nation.

The minister called on citizens to use the festive period to pray for the peace, stability and progress of the country, reaffirming the commitment of the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu to delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda.

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According to him, the government remains focused on fostering a more secure, prosperous and inclusive Nigeria for all.

Idris also encouraged Nigerians to extend love and support to the less privileged during the celebrations, stressing the importance of strengthening national unity beyond ethnic, religious and political divides.

He prayed that the blessings of the season would bring peace, joy and prosperity to every home, and that Allah would accept the prayers and sacrifices of the faithful.

The minister wished all Muslims a peaceful and joyous Eid celebration.