The Kebbi State Government has ordered the closure of all public, private secondary schools and all tertiary institutions across the state, leaving out the College of Nursing Sciences in Birnin-Kebbi.

This was disclosed in a notice jointly signed by the Hon. Commissioner for Higher Education, Alhaji Issa Abubakar-Tunga and Hon. Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Halima Bande in Birnin Kebbi.

Citing growing security concerns, the State Government explained that this is the reason behind the new order, according to the statement.

"This is contained in a statement jointly issued by the Hon. Commissioner for Higher Education, Alhaji Issa Abubakar-Tunga and Hon. Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Halima Bande in Birnin Kebbi."

“This is contained in a statement jointly issued by the Hon. Commissioner for Higher Education, Alhaji Issa Abubakar-Tunga and Hon. Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Halima Bande in Birnin Kebbi.”

It added, “The commissioners stated that the closure of both public, private and state owned institutions had become necessary following the recent cases of attacks in part of the state.

“They listed the affected tertiary institutions to include; Kebbi State Polytechnic Dakingari, Abdullahi Fodio University of Science and Technology, Aliero, College of Health Sciences and Technology, Jega, Adamu Augie College of Education Argungu.and School of Remedial Studies Yauri.

“The commissioners, however, said, the only institution not affected “is College of Nursing Sciences and Midwifery located in the state capital, Birnin Kebbi.”

“While urging all the institutions’ management to comply with the state government’s directives, the commissioners advised them to remain calm as new resumption date would be communicated in due course.”