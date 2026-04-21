The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released another batch of results from the ongoing 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), with candidates who sat for the test on Monday, April 20 now able to check their scores. The announcement, made by the board’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, via his…...

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released another batch of results from the ongoing 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), with candidates who sat for the test on Monday, April 20 now able to check their scores.

The announcement, made by the board’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, via his official X handle, signals JAMB’s continuation of its day-by-day result processing approach since the nationwide exercise began on April 16.

“The results for Monday, 20th, have been released. Candidates can view their results using the usual process,” the statement read.

Candidates can check their results by sending “UTMERESULT” to 55019 or 66019 using the phone number used during registration.

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The latest release comes after delays that trailed the earlier batch covering candidates who wrote the examination on Friday, April 17, and Saturday, April 18.

Although JAMB had initially indicated those results would be ready by Saturday, the schedule was missed, leaving many candidates waiting overnight.

That batch was eventually released on Sunday, April 19, before the board proceeded with subsequent processing, culminating in the publication of Monday’s results.

With over two million candidates participating in this year’s computer-based examination across centres nationwide, JAMB’s early release strategy has become a defining feature of the 2026 UTME exercise.