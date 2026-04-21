The Foundation for Peace Professionals (PeacePro) has urged the Federal Government to establish a parallel asymmetric armed forces structure to tackle Nigeria’s worsening insecurity, following the killing of a senior Nigerian Army officer in an insurgent attack. In a statement, the Executive Director of the organisation, Abdulrazaq Hamzat, described the…...

The Foundation for Peace Professionals (PeacePro) has urged the Federal Government to establish a parallel asymmetric armed forces structure to tackle Nigeria’s worsening insecurity, following the killing of a senior Nigerian Army officer in an insurgent attack.

In a statement, the Executive Director of the organisation, Abdulrazaq Hamzat, described the incident as “deeply unfortunate”, warning that the continued loss of high-ranking military officers highlights the urgent need to restructure the country’s internal security architecture.

The call follows a recent attack in northeastern Nigeria in which a Brigadier General and several soldiers were killed during an assault attributed to insurgents, according to security sources.

Hamzat argued that Nigeria’s conventional armed forces are increasingly overstretched due to their involvement in internal security operations for which they were not originally designed.

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He proposed the creation of a specialised parallel force dedicated to counter-insurgency, counter-banditry and rapid response operations, while the existing armed forces focus on external defence and conventional warfare.

According to him, the proposed structure would rely on intelligence-driven and flexible tactics tailored to address asymmetric threats such as terrorism and banditry.

PeacePro cited international models to support its position, including the United States National Guard and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, noting that such systems demonstrate how countries facing complex security challenges often deploy complementary forces alongside traditional militaries.

The organisation warned that without structural reforms, the increasing burden on the armed forces could undermine operational effectiveness and national security.

It therefore called on the Federal Government, the National Assembly and other stakeholders to initiate a national dialogue on security sector reforms, including legal frameworks, command structures, accountability mechanisms and human rights safeguards.

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Hamzat stressed that the proposal is aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s response to evolving threats, noting that “asymmetric challenges require asymmetric solutions.”