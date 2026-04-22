Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has intensified calls for unity within the All Progressives Congress (APC), urging aspirants and stakeholders to embrace consensus and avoid internal rivalries capable of weakening the party. The Governor, while speaking at the Northern Senatorial District stakeholders’ meeting held in Owo on Wednesday, said that…...

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has intensified calls for unity within the All Progressives Congress (APC), urging aspirants and stakeholders to embrace consensus and avoid internal rivalries capable of weakening the party.

The Governor, while speaking at the Northern Senatorial District stakeholders’ meeting held in Owo on Wednesday, said that while ambition is legitimate in politics, it must not override collective interest.

The Governor explained that the APC allows both consensus arrangements and direct primaries in candidate selection, noting that consensus would be prioritised where agreement is achievable among stakeholders.

He urged aspirants to remain patient and politically mature, warning that disunity at the primary level could have long-term consequences for the party.

“That is the only way we can maintain peace and go into the election as one. It will be easier for us to win elections that way,” he said.

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Governor Aiyedatiwa assured all aspirants that their participation had been duly noted, stressing that none would be disregarded after the selection process.

“You have given yourself visibility. We have seen you, we have taken notes. The party chairman in your local government has the list of all aspirants. We have your names in our database. We will not forget you,” he said.

He added that loyalty and consistency within the party would eventually be rewarded.

He also warned against a return to political violence, referencing past incidents of unrest, and insisted that the current political environment would not tolerate such behaviour.

On security, Governor Aiyedatiwa stated that security agencies have continued to respond proactively to threats and expressed confidence that there would be no room for terrorist attacks in the state.

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The Governor said his administration had strengthened intelligence-driven security operations, resulting in improved crime response, particularly in kidnapping-prone border communities.

He explained that the stakeholders’ engagement was part of a quarterly expanded consultation framework designed to improve governance feedback and deepen grassroots participation.

Governor Aiyedatiwa said decentralising the meetings across senatorial districts was intended to enhance inclusiveness and bring governance closer to the people.

He also stated that infrastructure development, particularly road rehabilitation, is ongoing alongside sustained security interventions across the state.

In his remarks, APC State Chairman, Babatunde Kolawole, urged party members to remain committed to discipline and party directives, stressing that unity remains non-negotiable.