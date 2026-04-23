The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has warned against fraudulent links, urging students and the public to remain vigilant amid rising scams targeting applicants in its interest-free loan programme. The warning follows the circulation of a fraudulent notice claiming the existence of a new 2026 registration portal. According to the…...

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has warned against fraudulent links, urging students and the public to remain vigilant amid rising scams targeting applicants in its interest-free loan programme.

The warning follows the circulation of a fraudulent notice claiming the existence of a new 2026 registration portal.

According to the fraudulent message sighted by TVC News, it stated that President Bola Tinubu had issued a new directive due to a high level of complaints from Nigerian students about the loan scheme.

It also promoted a dubious link as an official portal for student loan registration and cash transfers, which NELFUND described as fraudulent.

In a post on its official X handle on Thursday, NELFUND urged Nigerians to verify all links and rely exclusively on its verified channels to avoid falling victim to misinformation and potential scams.

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“Please ensure you verify all links and rely only on our official channels for accurate information. Remain vigilant against misinformation, fake news, and potential scams,” NELFUND wrote.

Similar fraudulent messages have circulated in 2025, targeting unsuspecting applicants and falsely claiming presidential directives to reopen portals or promising easy cash transfers.

Enacted under the Student Loan (Access to Higher Education) Act, 2024, signed by President Tinubu, the NELFUND loan is an interest-free student loan.

It covers tuition fees and monthly upkeep allowances, while repayment is to commence two years after the completion of the National Youth Service Programme (NYSC).