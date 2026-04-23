President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has held a high-level meeting with the leadership of the Senate at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, amid indications of key decisions on pressing national issues. The meeting, which took place late Wednesday, brought together top lawmakers led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, in what officials described…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has held a high-level meeting with the leadership of the Senate at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, amid indications of key decisions on pressing national issues.

The meeting, which took place late Wednesday, brought together top lawmakers led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, in what officials described as a strategic engagement between the executive and legislative arms of government.

Confirmation of the meeting came in a statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, who disclosed that critical national concerns dominated discussions.

He stated that “President Tinubu met the extended leadership of the Senate on Wednesday at the Villa. According to Senate leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, far-reaching decisions were taken at this strategic meeting, which deliberated on matters of urgent national importance.”

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Further insight into the deliberations was provided by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, who linked the engagement to resolutions earlier adopted during a closed-door Senate session.

In a statement shared via his X handle, Bamidele said: “Few hours ago, I joined a delegation of the Senate to an important meeting with the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Foreces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, at the State House, Abuja.

“Far-reaching decisions were taken at this strategic meeting which deliberated on matters of urgent national importance; as occasioned by the resolution passed at the executive session of the Senate on Wednesday, 22nd April, 2026.”

He also reaffirmed the Senate’s commitment to collaboration with other arms of government, adding: “Thank you Mr President for the audience. I also want to assure Nigerians that the 10th Senate will continue to interface with other arms of government at the highest level in overriding public interest.”