The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has said Nigeria’s democracy remains worth defending, urging citizens to take active responsibility in strengthening democratic institutions and safeguarding the country’s hard-earned civil rule. Akume made the declaration on Thursday at a public lecture held at the State…...

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has said Nigeria’s democracy remains worth defending, urging citizens to take active responsibility in strengthening democratic institutions and safeguarding the country’s hard-earned civil rule.

Akume made the declaration on Thursday at a public lecture held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, as part of activities marking the 2026 Democracy Day celebration.

He noted that although Nigeria’s democratic journey has been marked by challenges, it has also recorded significant progress since the return to civilian rule in 1999.

According to him, the country has successfully conducted eight consecutive general elections and experienced peaceful transfers of power across political parties, including a historic transition from a ruling party to the opposition.

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This was disclosed in a statement by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Yomi Odunuga, on Thursday, June 11.

While acknowledging gains recorded under democratic governance, the SGF warned that issues affecting electoral integrity continue to threaten public confidence in the system.

“Democracy is not merely the act of voting; it is the guarantee that every vote counts equally,” he stated.

Akume also highlighted key achievements under democratic rule, including economic growth, improved financial inclusion, and major infrastructure projects such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway.

He further referenced reforms in the power sector and expanded access to education and healthcare through initiatives including the Universal Basic Education programme, the National Health Insurance Scheme, and the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

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The SGF, however, cautioned against ethnic, religious, and regional divisions, warning that such fault lines could weaken Nigeria’s democratic foundations if not addressed.

He called for a frank national assessment of the democratic experience, urging institutions and citizens to reflect on how well they have met public expectations.

Describing the lecture theme, “27 Years of Democratic Governance: Achievements, Challenges and the Road Ahead,” as timely, Akume challenged Nigerians to envision the kind of democracy they desire in the next 27 years.

“Nigeria is worth all our sacrifices and our democracy is worth defending,” he said.

He added: “The present and upcoming generations are standing on the shoulders of those who struggled for civil rule, and they have both the responsibility and the opportunity to build the nation our founding fathers envisioned and which our children deserve to inherit.”