The House of Representatives has passed the State Police Bill following a decisive vote during plenary on the legislative proposal. A total of 289 lawmakers reportedly supported the bill, while four members opposed it, according to proceedings at the chamber. The development came as the House earlier resolved that voting…...

The House of Representatives has passed the State Police Bill following a decisive vote during plenary on the legislative proposal.

A total of 289 lawmakers reportedly supported the bill, while four members opposed it, according to proceedings at the chamber.

The development came as the House earlier resolved that voting on the bill would be conducted manually during consideration of key legislative items.

In total, 290 members were present at plenary for the day’s legislative business.

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The bill, which seeks to establish a state-level policing structure, remains one of the most closely watched security reform proposals before the National Assembly.