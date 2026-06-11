The House of Representatives has announced a new leadership team for the minority caucus, with Bayelsa lawmaker, Fred Agbedi, emerging as the Minority Leader. Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen announced the new principal officers moments after settling down for the day’s business. Also appointed is Sokoto State lawmaker, Abdusamad Dasuki, who will…...

The House of Representatives has announced a new leadership team for the minority caucus, with Bayelsa lawmaker, Fred Agbedi, emerging as the Minority Leader.

Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen announced the new principal officers moments after settling down for the day’s business.

Also appointed is Sokoto State lawmaker, Abdusamad Dasuki, who will serve as Deputy Minority Leader.

Meanwhile, Bauchi State representative, Mansur Manu Soro, has been named Minority Chief Whip.

Fred Agbedi is from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while Mansur Manu belongs to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and Abdusamad Dasuki represents the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The appointments were announced on the floor of the House, ending weeks of consultations and lobbying among opposition lawmakers over the composition of the minority leadership.

TVC News Online had earlier reported that About 9 members, alongside the member representing Ideato North and South federal constituency of Imo state, Ikenga Ugochinyere, walked onto the floor of the House of Representatives’ chambers a while ago, chanting ‘No announcement, No Sitting’ over the minority leader Position.

Among Mr. Ugochinyere’s supporters for the office of the Minority Leader are Jesse Okey-Joe from Lagos, Aliyu Mustapha from Kaduna, Afam Ogene from Anambra as well as Aliyu Misau Bauchi.

However, in a new report, Ikenga Ugochinyere has joined other members of the house in congratulating the newly appointed principal officers.