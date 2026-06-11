About 9 members, alongside the member representing Ideato North and South federal constituency of Imo state, Ikenga Ugochinyere, walked onto the floor of the House of Representatives’ chambers a while ago, chanting ‘No announcement, No Sitting’. Read Also House of Reps Clarifies Rules on Principal Offices, Excludes First-Time MembersFive Reps…...

About 9 members, alongside the member representing Ideato North and South federal constituency of Imo state, Ikenga Ugochinyere, walked onto the floor of the House of Representatives’ chambers a while ago, chanting ‘No announcement, No Sitting’.

Among Mr Ugochinyere’s supporters for the office of the Minority Leader are Jesse Okey-Joe from Lagos, Aliyu Mustapha from Kaduna, Afam Ogene from Anambra, as well as Aliyu Misau Bauchi.

Details Later…