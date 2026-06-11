Minority Leader: Protest Rocks House of Reps as Lawmakers Chant ‘No Announcement, No Sitting’
About 9 members, alongside the member representing Ideato North and South federal constituency of Imo state, Ikenga Ugochinyere, walked onto the floor of the House of Representatives’ chambers a while ago, chanting ‘No announcement, No Sitting’. Read Also House of Reps Clarifies Rules on Principal Offices, Excludes First-Time MembersFive Reps…...
About 9 members, alongside the member representing Ideato North and South federal constituency of Imo state, Ikenga Ugochinyere, walked onto the floor of the House of Representatives’ chambers a while ago, chanting ‘No announcement, No Sitting’.